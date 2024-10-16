Columbus Blue Jackets Pay Tribute To Johnny Gaudreau At Home Opener

It was an emotional home opener for the Columbus Blue Jackets ... as the team honored the life of Johnny Gaudreau with a touching tribute before the action kicked off -- and there wasn't a dry eye in the arena.

During pregame warmups, the entire team wore #13 jerseys as they took the ice ... which will be put up for auction with proceeds going to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

The tribute to Johnny didn't stop there. The team welcomed Johnny's wife Meredith -- and their two kids -- to the ice as they raised a banner to the rafters "In his memory and the legacy of number 13."

The camera panned to Gaudreau's parents, who were also in attendance. Johnny's father -- Guy Gaudreau -- joined the team for practice for the first time since his son's death, and head coach Dean Evason said it was great to have him around the team.

"All that family's been through, it's been fantastic and his attitude and the way that he had a such a positive attitude in our room. We were doing practice planning and he's just jumping in on stuff. It was really nice."

Finally, as the puck was dropped, the Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers paid their respects once more ... as they left the left winger spot for Columbus vacant and let 13 seconds run off the clock.

The puck was dropped on the @BlueJacketsNHL's home opener with a spot vacant on left wing and a 13-second pause in play in honor of Johnny Gaudreau. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/nV5Uef7m7g — NHL (@NHL) October 15, 2024 @NHL