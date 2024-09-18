Blue Jackets To Honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau With Multiple In-Season Tributes

The Columbus Blue Jackets will honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau this season in wake of their tragic deaths last month ... promising several tributes for the brothers in 2024 -- including jersey patches, helmet stickers and more.

The NHL team announced Wednesday the first salute will happen at CBJ's preseason opener against the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 23, when players will sport blue and gray decals on their buckets. The stickers will have the "Gaudreau" name on it -- along with their jersey numbers and two doves.

Columbus also revealed there will be a moment of silence for the duo at the team's first home preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on September 25.

Another sweet preseason tribute will come from the Blue Jackets Foundation 50/50 Raffle ... as the team said all of the proceeds from the contest from the first four exhibition games will go to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

The team will also rock a No. 13 jersey patch throughout the season -- a tribute to Johnny, who wore the digits while playing for Columbus the last two seasons.

Fans are slated to receive the same patch on October 15 -- at Columbus' first home game of the regular season.

As we previously reported, Johnny and Matthew died last month after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding bicycles the night before their sister's wedding.