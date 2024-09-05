Alleged Johnny Gaudreau Killer Sean Higgins Faces Judge Again

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sean Higgins Alleged Gaudreau Killer ... Faces Judge Again

Sean Higgins -- the man accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his little brother in a drunk driving crash last week -- just faced a judge again ... and his appearance this time around looked a bit different.

The 43-year-old, who popped up in a New Jersey courtroom on Thursday morning virtually, notably was no longer in an anti-suicide smock ... instead, he was seen in a simple orange jumpsuit. He also had a different facial hair style ... sporting a thick goatee.

The judge had been expected to make a ruling on Higgins' pretrial conditions at the hearing ... but the proceedings were postponed after just a few seconds.

Higgins is now slated to remain behind bars until his next meeting with the judge on Sept. 13.

083024_sean_higgins_kal_v2 8/30/24
FACING THE JUDGE

This, of course, is the second time the public has seen Higgins in a courtroom since he allegedly crashed into the backs of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's bicycles on a rural roadway in Salem County on Aug. 29. He initially appeared on Aug. 30 -- and seemed dejected to learn his stay in jail would be longer than a few hours.

Higgins is currently facing two charges of death by auto after authorities say he admitted to cops that he drank "5-6 beers" before the accident.

Tributes for the Gaudreaus, meanwhile, are still pouring in ... as both the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets -- Johnny's former teams -- held emotional candlelight vigils at their arenas on Wednesday night.

