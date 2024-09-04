Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Shares Emotional Note On 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Emotional Note To Late NHL Star ... On Third Anniversary

johnny gaudraeu wedding main instagram
Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Johnny Gaudreau's wife is commemorating their third wedding anniversary with a truly heartbreaking message ... just days after the NHL star and his brother tragically passed away.

"I never post this much but John deserves it," Meredith said on Instagram on Wednesday. "3 years ago today I became yours forever. One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world."

Remembering Johnny Gaudreau
Launch Gallery
Remembering Johnny Gaudreau Launch Gallery
Getty

Meredith -- who shared pictures of their ceremony and honeymoon with the emotional note -- explained she knew from the moment she met the Columbus Blue Jackets star she would end up being his wife ... and their relationship only got better as time went on.

"The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I’m going to marry him," she added.

"I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife."

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau Together
Launch Gallery
Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau Together Launch Gallery

As we previously reported, 31-year-old Johnny and his 29-year-old brother, Matthew, died on Aug. 29 -- the night before their sister's wedding -- after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes.

Johnny and Matthew's shocking deaths sent shockwaves through the sports world ... with notable athletes like LeBron James and Mike Trout sharing their condolences.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later