Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Shares Emotional Note On 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Johnny Gaudreau's wife is commemorating their third wedding anniversary with a truly heartbreaking message ... just days after the NHL star and his brother tragically passed away.

"I never post this much but John deserves it," Meredith said on Instagram on Wednesday. "3 years ago today I became yours forever. One of the best days of my life, including the night we got engaged and the days we brought our babies into the world."

Meredith -- who shared pictures of their ceremony and honeymoon with the emotional note -- explained she knew from the moment she met the Columbus Blue Jackets star she would end up being his wife ... and their relationship only got better as time went on.

"The day I met you I remember saying to myself, omg I’m going to marry him," she added.

"I love you forever John and I am so proud to be your wife."

As we previously reported, 31-year-old Johnny and his 29-year-old brother, Matthew, died on Aug. 29 -- the night before their sister's wedding -- after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes.