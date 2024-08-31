Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message Following His Death

The widow of Johnny Gaudreau has shared her first messages since he was tragically killed by a suspected DUI driver on Thursday ... and it is heartbreaking.

As TMZ previously reported ... the NHL star and his little brother, Matthew, were hit and killed while riding their bikes. The suspect in the case has since been charged with their deaths.

Meredith Gaudreau on Saturday shared two devastating posts on social media about her husband’s death ... and explained what an amazing husband and father he was.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so, so much," she wrote along with several pictures of the happy couple.

"You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

In another post, Meredith described Johnny as an amazing dad and "best partner."

The awful story has several layers of tragedy -- Matthew's wife is apparently expecting to deliver the couple's first baby in just a few months. And, the bothers' sister was to be married on Friday. That has since been delayed.

Authorities say a drunk driver hit them from behind at around 8:20 PM on Thursday. The suspect, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, has been arrested for his role in the crash and is facing two charges of death by auto.