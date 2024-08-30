LeBron James, Mike Trout and NHL World Pay Tribute To Johnny And Matthew Gaudreau

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
LeBron James, Mike Trout Pay Tribute To Johnny And Matthew Gaudreau ... Following Tragic Death

The sports world is paying tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau following their tragic death at the hands of a drunk driver Thursday night in New Jersey.

Mike Trout -- a South Jersey native like the brothers -- said he was devastated by the news of their passing ... and that his condolences were with his family.

Lebron James also commented on the situation ... saying, "Insane man! I instantly go so down and sad."

The hockey world is also remembering the brothers  ... with Hendrik Lundqvist -- the former goalie of the New York Rangers -- describing the entire situation as "So Hard To Believe💔"

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted his thoughts on X ... saying, "So unfortunate and another reminder on how precious life is. May God watch over his children and his family."

Longtime NHL player  Ryan Whitney wrote, "I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels."

TJ Oshie -- a forward on the Washington Capitals -- described the entire situation as "incredibly sad."

Fans of the Columbus Bluejackets have also been paying their respects to Johnny ... placing down outside the stadium since the news of his passing broke.

The Cincinnati Reds -- who are about two hours away from the Columbus Blue Jackets -- also took time to pay their respects to the brothers ... as they displayed their names on their scoreboards in a post.

Johnny was 31-years-old ... while his brother Matthew was 29-years-old

R.I.P.

