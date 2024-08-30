Alleged Johnny Gaudreau Killer Told Cops He Had '5-6 Beers' Before Crash, Police Say

The man accused of killing NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his little brother with his car on Thursday night admitted to authorities he drank "5-6 beers" before getting behind the wheel ... this according to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the docs, cops say 43-year-old Sean Higgins admitted to officers he slammed his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the backs of the Gaudreau brothers -- who were on bicycles -- on a rural road in Salem County, New Jersey at around 8 PM.

Cops say Higgins told them he was attempting to get around an SUV on its left ... but when he thought the vehicle made a move to block him from passing -- he pivoted to try to get by it on its right. Seconds later, he collided with the brothers ... causing fatal injuries.

Play video content 6abc Action News

Officers state in the docs that during questioning, Higgins showed signs of being drunk. They say in addition to admitting he had been drinking "prior to and while operating his vehicle," he also reeked of alcohol. They added he failed field sobriety tests at the scene.

Law enforcement also wrote in the documents that Higgins told officers "his consumption of alcoholic beverages contributed to his impatience and reckless driving."

Higgins was ultimately arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau -- the Columbus Blue Jackets' best player who was known as "Johnny Hockey" -- and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were in the area for their sister's wedding, which was slated to take place on Friday. The two were supposed to be groomsmen during the ceremony. A church official tells us the nuptials have since been canceled in wake of the tragedy.

Johnny was just 31 years old.