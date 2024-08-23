DaniLeigh DUI Arrest Bodycam Footage, 'I'm A Singer, You Can't Arrest Me!'

Play video content

DaniLeigh apparently thought being famous could get her out of trouble -- at least, that’s what it looks like in newly released bodycam footage from her DUI hit-and-run arrest back in May 2023.

The video is a shocker -- you can hear DaniLeigh try to tell Miami cops they can't arrest her 'cause she's an artist, in particular an R&B singer -- all this after authorities say she struck a teen on a moped with her car ... and left him with a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

She tells one officer she's with Quavo, who is seen off to the side early in the video, along with a couple of his security guys. The cop tells them to back up when they ask what's going on.

It also sounds like she's laughing and slurring her words while telling the cops she’s totally sober, and insisting she nailed all their sobriety tests ... which -- spoiler alert -- doesn't appear to be true.

"Quavo was right here, helping me out," DaniLeigh says after the officers look her up.

Officers say she blew a 0.145 and 0.148 on the Breathalyzer, nearly double the legal limit. In the video, she continues to insist she hadn’t hit anyone.

However, there’s police footage showing a bird’s-eye view of Dani hitting the victim and sparks flying as his scooter’s metal drags along the ground.

Also, as we reported at the time, the police report says multiple witnesses saw her hit the teen on a motorized scooter and drag him for about a block before someone flagged down a nearby cop.