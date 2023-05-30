Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

DaniLeigh Arrested for DUI Hit & Run, Alleged Victim Suffers Fractured Spine

DaniLeigh Arrested for DUI Hit & Run ... Alleged Victim Fractures Spine

5/30/2023 9:42 AM PT

DaniLeigh spent the end of Memorial Day weekend in jail -- this after cops say she hit somebody with her car while driving under the influence.

The singer -- who's also DaBaby's ex/mother to one of his kids -- was arrested early Tuesday morning in Miami Beach ... where police claim she was involved in a DUI hit and run, which ended with a serious back injury to the alleged victim, who was riding a moped.

dani leigh dababy
Getty

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Dani was seen by several witnesses driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes near Miami Beach. Eventually, cops say she struck somebody who was on a motorized scooter ... and dragged the moped for about a block. Somebody flagged down a nearby officer, who then initiated a stop.

In the paperwork, the cop describes Dani as smelling of alcohol. He conducted field sobriety tests, which he says she failed -- and says she later took a Breathalyzer.

DaniLeigh Through The Years
Launch Gallery
DaniLeigh Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The officer claims she blew a 0.145 and 0.148, nearly twice the legal limit. Dani was cuffed and taken to jail, where she was booked on 3 felony charges ... driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property.

As for the person whom cops say was hit ... cops claim they were treated at a local hospital, where they say they were told by docs that this man suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

We've reached out to Dani's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later