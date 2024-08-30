NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver

Update

5:45 AM PT -- New Jersey State Police tell TMZ ... "Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 8:19 PM on County Route 551 North, milepost 11.1 Oldmans Township, Salem County. Based on a preliminary investigation, two pedalcyclists, John M. Gaudreau, a 31-year-old male from Carneys Point, N.J., and Matthew R. Gaudreau, a 29-year-old male from Pedricktown, N.J., were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the fog line of the roadway. Sean M. Higgins, a 43-year-old male from Woodstown, N.J., was traveling north on CR 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee behind a sedan and SUV."

Play video content 6abc Action News

"Higgins attempted to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV, entered the southbound lanes of travel, passed the slower-moving sedan, and attempted to re-enter the northbound lanes of travel when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes to safely pass the two pedalcyclist traveling north on the right side of the roadway. Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedalcyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedalcyclists sustained fatal injuries."

They concluded ... "Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, charged with two counts of death by auto, and lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility. This crash remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available."

The National Hockey League just lost one of its star players ... Johnny Gaudreau was killed along with his brother while they rode bikes in New Jersey.

According to police ... Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were cycling on a road in rural Oldmans Township in South Jersey on Thursday night when they collided with a moving vehicle.

Police said the motorist stayed at the scene, and investigators are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Gaudreau -- who was branded "Johnny Hockey" by his fans -- spent 11 seasons in the NHL, playing nine of them with the Calgary Flames.

His last two seasons were with the Columbus Blue Jackets -- and the team issued a statement about Johnny's untimely death on Friday morning.

In their remarks, the team said they were "shocked and devastated" by the tragedy while calling Johnny a great hockey player. More importantly, they said Johnny loved his family and offered their support to his grieving relatives.

Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

RIP