Former NHL Player Sergei Berezin Dead At 52

Sergei Berezin, who played 7 seasons in the National Hockey League, has died at the age of 52.

Sergei's death was announced Wednesday by the NHL Alumni Association ... though the cause of death is unclear.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Sergie in the 10th round of the 1994 NHL Draft out of Voskresensk, Russia. He went on to play 5 seasons for the franchise, scoring more than 20 goals in four of those campaigns.

Sergei led all rookies with 25 goals in the 1996-97 season ... but his best year was the 1998-99 season, when he scored 37 goals with 59 points -- both career highs.

Sergei's NHL career also included stints with the Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadians, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals. He retired after the 2002-03 season.

Over 502 games in the NHL, Sergei scored 160 goals and 126 assists ... plus another 13 goals and 17 assists across 52 playoff games.

The NHL Alumni Association says Sergei spent his retirement coaching hockey, playing tennis and spending time with family.