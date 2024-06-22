Oilers Flasher Makes Deal with Playboy After Initially Shunning Viral Fame

The famed Oilers Flasher's going to be showing her viral pucks once again ... 'cause Playboy announced she's joining their roster!

The publication -- which has transitioned to include an OnlyFans-style site in recent years -- announced the free agency signing in a hockey-themed photo shoot posted to Instagram Friday.

Check out the pics ... there's the famed flasher -- who recently revealed her first name's Kait in a social media post -- lacing up her skates in a tight white top and barely-there bottoms. She also threw on an Edmonton jersey for a pic, too.

In the caption, Playboy calls Kait the Oilers "good luck charm" ... and tells fans to go check her out at the Playboy Club.

It's a pretty big change from how Kait seemingly felt just a couple weeks ago ... remember, we told you she'd deleted all her social media after video of her revealing her boobs at a Western Conference Finals Game went viral to avoid the online scrutiny.

To be fair ... Kait's video identifying herself about a week ago was pretty dang defiant -- calling out all of her haters -- so, it's not surprising she feels ready to step into her newly-found fame.

BTW ... Kate's success is lockstep with Edmonton's -- who have come back from 3-0 down against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup finals to tie the series at three a piece.

