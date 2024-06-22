Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Oilers Flasher Makes Deal with Playboy After Initially Shunning Viral Fame

Oilers Flasher From Stands to Pro Shoots ... Signs Deal w/ Playboy!!!

X/@stashme Composite

The famed Oilers Flasher's going to be showing her viral pucks once again ... 'cause Playboy announced she's joining their roster!

The publication -- which has transitioned to include an OnlyFans-style site in recent years -- announced the free agency signing in a hockey-themed photo shoot posted to Instagram Friday.

Check out the pics ... there's the famed flasher -- who recently revealed her first name's Kait in a social media post -- lacing up her skates in a tight white top and barely-there bottoms. She also threw on an Edmonton jersey for a pic, too.

In the caption, Playboy calls Kait the Oilers "good luck charm" ... and tells fans to go check her out at the Playboy Club.

FLASH FOR THE FANS
X/@stashme

It's a pretty big change from how Kait seemingly felt just a couple weeks ago ... remember, we told you she'd deleted all her social media after video of her revealing her boobs at a Western Conference Finals Game went viral to avoid the online scrutiny.

To be fair ... Kait's video identifying herself about a week ago was pretty dang defiant -- calling out all of her haters -- so, it's not surprising she feels ready to step into her newly-found fame.

BTW ... Kate's success is lockstep with Edmonton's -- who have come back from 3-0 down against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup finals to tie the series at three a piece.

BARING IT ALL
TMZ Studios

Game 7 kicks off Monday night. ... and looks like Kait will be showing off her own Stanley Cups soon too!!!

