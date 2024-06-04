Edmonton Oilers Fan Gets Porn Site Offer After Flashing Boobs In Arena

If the Edmonton Oilers fan who flashed her boobs on camera wants another crack at the experience -- a super popular porn site tells TMZ Sports it'd be more than happy to give her the avenue!!

A rep for The Porn Dude -- an adult website that snares over 61 million views a month -- said after seeing the woman display her assets during the Oilers vs. Stars Western Conference finals series last month, they want her in front of a cam.

Play video content X/@stashme

The spokesperson said they believe her boobs "were made for porn" -- and are offering her a place on their famous PornDudeCasting set.

Of course, they're not the only ones in the market for the woman's services ... Camsoda tells us it's offering her up to $100K to "show off her chest just as she did the other night" on one of their streams.

Even OnlyFans seemed to encourage her to create an account on their platform when we reached out this week.

There's just one problem ... the internet has yet to ID her!!!