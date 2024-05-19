Paige Spiranac Gets $250K Offer From Porn Site To Debunk Wild Nipple Theory

If Paige Spiranac wants to prove to the world once and for all she does, indeed, have nipples ... TMZ Sports has learned one adult website is willing to shell out a small fortune for her to do it on camera.

Reps for Camsoda tell us ... they officially extended the offer to the Sports Illustrated model and golf influencer on Friday, after learning there were actually people on the internet who wondered if her now-famous boobs have nipples attached to them.

Paige, of course, debunked the theory with her words in an Instagram post earlier this week ... but Camsoda officials say they can fork over $250,000 for her to prove it for good on video.

The site says all she'd have to do is run a live, 30-minute show where she showed them off -- and then, she'd be a quarter of a mil richer.

"Through your very own cam show," Camsoda VP Daryn Parker said in a letter to the golfer we obtained, "you'd have the unique opportunity to prove the haters wrong. I mean, come on, who actually believes you don’t possess a pair of nipples? Areolas or not -- we're certain your breasts are a hole in one."

Parker added in his message, "Feel free to get back to me at your earliest convenience and we can get this thing tee-d up. I very much look forward to hearing from you."

