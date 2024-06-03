X Officially Greenlights Porn on Platform With A Few Caveats

X -- previously known as Twitter -- has tweaked its rules ... now, formally allowing NSFW content to be posted on the site, even though it's low-key always been on there.

People have been sharing explicit porn on Elon Musk's social media platform for a while now since there were no rules against it. But, over the weekend, the site officially announced X-rated content is now allowed -- but with a few caveats.

According to their updated Adult Content Policy, X states, "You may share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior, provided it's properly labeled and not prominently displayed."

Posts featuring graphic AI-generated videos and images are also required to be labeled as sensitive media -- so anything even resembling the graphic Taylor Swift AI pics from earlier this year won't fly.

Properly marked posts won't be visible to users under 18 or those who haven't entered their DOB on their profile to provide an extra layer of protection for users. Those reported for not marking their posts will have it done by the site on their behalf.

While sites like Meta and IG have strict nudity/sexual content policies, X says they're still all about allowing sexual expression as they "believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality."

But, with their official rules in place, it'll help clean up the platform from "exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization, or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors."