Taylor Swift's Name Searchable Again on X After AI Sex Photos Fiasco

Taylor Swift fans around the world can breathe a sigh of relief ... the mega pop star is searchable again on X!!!

In a statement released Monday, X's rep, Joe Benarroch, broke the news about Taylor after her name was blocked from being searched on the platform last weekend following a flood of sexually explicit AI images of the singer.

Benarroch wrote that X had reinstated all searches for Taylor after temporarily blocking them due to the raunchy images.

The spokesman promised to "continue to be vigilant for attempts to spread this content and will remove it wherever we find it.”

As millions of Taylor fans recall, they woke up Saturday to the harsh reality of not being able to search for the music giant on X.

All they got when they typed in Taylor's name was an error message, essentially saying there was no news about her on the app, formerly known as Twitter.