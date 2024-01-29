Joe Biden's Camp Reportedly Desperate for Taylor Swift's 2024 Endorsement

President Joe Biden and his team are reportedly yanking their hair out trying to get Taylor Swift's endorsement -- but if history's any indication ... there's nothing to worry about.

The NYT did a deep dive into Biden's 2024 campaign, and specifically ... focused on how his aides are apparently discussing T-Swift, and brainstorming on ways to get her to officially sign her name on the Biden ticket heading into the November election.

According to the outlet ... Biden's aides/surrogates have been talking about their Taylor approach quite a bit in recent months -- and the conversations have gotten so intense, it seems, that they've actually discouraged applicants for social media gigs to save it on their "Taylor Swift strategy."

The reason ... they already have more than enough ideas, and they don't need/want some young whippersnapper to chip in any more proposals on getting her involved/interested.

One suggestion that's been (jokingly) floated, per the Times ... sending Joe to one of Taylor's "Eras" tour stops -- although, it sounds like this might've been talked about when she was performing stateside. At the moment, her tour is on its international leg ... and she's not scheduled to return for any American shows until the Fall, which would be too late.

Obviously, Joe never actually popped up at any of her "Eras" gigs (at least thus far) -- which kinda makes ya wonder if the Prez's team has reached out and/or been rebuffed.

It goes without saying why Joe and co. want Taylor to publicly endorse him -- she's got hundreds of millions of fans ... and is arguably more popular today than she ever has been. What's strange about this report is that they kinda make it seem like it's been somewhat difficult to get Taylor to come around ... or worse yet, that her endorsement isn't a given.

The reason that's strange is because Taylor has already endorsed Biden in the past -- namely, during the 2020 election ... when she backed him/Kamala Harris and slammed Trump.

Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.



Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it? https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB https://t.co/TLHRYSjbTx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020 @JoeBiden

Around October 2020, she wrote ... "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies." Earlier May of that year, she explicitly said "We will vote you out" to DT.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Plus, it's Taylor is very obviously liberal and she constantly backs Dems anytime she steps into the political arena -- so the prospect of her endorsing Joe again is ... kind of a no-brainer, right? Perhaps not if this report is to be believed ... on its face, it seems it's iffy.

In the end, we're sure Taylor will come around and get behind Biden -- but in the meantime, it appears she's kinda making him and his camp squirm a bit as they try and court her.

If you're unaware of what sort of pull Tay Tay has these days -- just peep this poll that came out over the weekend ... which definitively said she alone could sway the 2024 election. It sounds like people REALLY care what she thinks lately, and Team Joe's well aware of that.