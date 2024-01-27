Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Not Searchable On X Amid AI-Image Issues

1/27/2024 11:54 AM PT
Taylor Swift junkies can't get their fix ... 'cause she's totally unfindable on X -- and AI-generated NSFW images might just be the cause.

Fans of the mega-popular hitmaker woke up Saturday to what we can only assume is on the list of their worst nightmares -- an error message when trying to search her name on the social media network.

It's a short error message, not big on details ... but the gist of it is clear -- no Taylor Swift news on the app formerly known as Twitter.

While it's not totally clear why this is happening, it's a pretty good guess it has to do with AI pornographic images that went viral on the site earlier in the week ... images that whipped Swifites into a frenzy.

As we previously reported ... renderings featuring the 34-year-old billionaire flooded X all week -- showing a fake Swift in different graphic sexual situations. Some people relished in the pics, but Swift's supporters took a different tact ... telling people not share the pics.

It got so big, even the White House got involved ... with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the Biden administration is alarmed at the pics -- and they'll be pushing Congress to pass laws against it.

Seems like a lot of social media sites are being mindful of Taylor's image/security these days ... a popular Instagram account that documented the movement of T-Swift's jet was shut down just last month.

While we don't know exactly why that happened, we do know Taylor's had issues with stalkers in the past -- so it's possible social media companies are very aware of those issues.

We've reached out to X and Taylor's team ... so far, no word back.

