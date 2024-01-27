Taylor Swift Not Searchable On X Amid AI-Image Issues

Taylor Swift junkies can't get their fix ... 'cause she's totally unfindable on X -- and AI-generated NSFW images might just be the cause.

Fans of the mega-popular hitmaker woke up Saturday to what we can only assume is on the list of their worst nightmares -- an error message when trying to search her name on the social media network.

It's a short error message, not big on details ... but the gist of it is clear -- no Taylor Swift news on the app formerly known as Twitter.

While it's not totally clear why this is happening, it's a pretty good guess it has to do with AI pornographic images that went viral on the site earlier in the week ... images that whipped Swifites into a frenzy.

“taylor swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine” THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS



PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/RRhTWusyyt — dee♡ (@comebvckbehere) January 25, 2024 @comebvckbehere

As we previously reported ... renderings featuring the 34-year-old billionaire flooded X all week -- showing a fake Swift in different graphic sexual situations. Some people relished in the pics, but Swift's supporters took a different tact ... telling people not share the pics.

It got so big, even the White House got involved ... with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the Biden administration is alarmed at the pics -- and they'll be pushing Congress to pass laws against it.

The circulation of false images of Taylor Swift are alarming. We know that incidences like this disproportionately impact women and girls. @POTUS is committed to ensuring we reduce the risk of fake AI images through executive action. The work to find real solutions will continue. pic.twitter.com/IOIl9ntKtP — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 26, 2024 @PressSec

Seems like a lot of social media sites are being mindful of Taylor's image/security these days ... a popular Instagram account that documented the movement of T-Swift's jet was shut down just last month.

While we don't know exactly why that happened, we do know Taylor's had issues with stalkers in the past -- so it's possible social media companies are very aware of those issues.

