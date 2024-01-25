X-Rated Taylor Swift AI Photos Flood Internet, Fans Outraged & Disgusted

Taylor Swift has been trending these past couple days for all the wrong reasons -- somebody cranked out a bunch of X-rated/NSFW AI photos of her ... and they're absolutely wild.

Here's the deal ... tons of different mockups and renderings depicting fake Taylor in a bunch of sexual situations have been flooding Twitter over the past 24 hours or so, and they all come from artificial intelligence programming. And yes, they do look somewhat real, too.

“taylor swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine” THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS



PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/RRhTWusyyt — dee♡ (@comebvckbehere) January 25, 2024 @comebvckbehere

The "photos" show AI Taylor in graphic fashion -- whether it's her being groped and fondled by fans/players at a Kansas City Chiefs game ... or, in some instances, more explicit sex.

In all the AI KC renderings that are circulating, fake Taylor is basically being tossed around and used as a sex prop -- and she's depicted in red paint, and often fully nude as well. There are other AI offerings that are surfacing too ... and she's again being sexualized.

PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT !!!! i hope she sues tbh, but that's one account down !!! if anyone sees other pages reposting those "taylor swift ai" images or creating new ones, please lmk so we can send the brigade over to mass report 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xqvKIzovT1 — chelsea 🫧🐙 (@_wwmhd_) January 25, 2024 @_wwmhd_

While some pervs are relishing in the images -- and trying to crank out even more, it seems -- more than enough Swifties have come out in fierce defense of their hero/idol.

In fact, that's exactly why "PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT" is trending on X right now ... it's her fans who are denouncing the flood of AI photos, pointing out she's being victimized here.

Not just that ... but it looks like the Swifties are flagging accounts that are allegedly spreading all this -- and while X tends to let porn slide, it does appear that moderators on the site are flagging these and yanking them. Some accounts also seem to be getting dinged.

Of course, Taylor herself hasn't addressed this yet -- and frankly, she doesn't need to ... it's very much so beneath her. But the fact these AI porn pics made their way onto the internet in the first place signals a dangerous time for stars. Your image/likeness is in the wind!

We've seen other instances of AI trying to impersonate/replicate stars -- be it through music or otherwise -- and now ... deep-fake images showing them in gross settings is the latest.