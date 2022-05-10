Lisa Ann Explains Why She Wants to Regulate Porn on Twitter

Play video content BACKGRID

Lisa Ann says the new era of Twitter should take decisive action to rein in the wild west of porn within its chambers -- an ironic take that is certainly not lost on her.

The legendary adult film actress -- who was in the biz for years, but is retired now -- explained her thoughts to a photog in NYC ... this after she came out last week on her podcast to declare her stance on X-rated content that goes unregulated on the bird app.

Essentially ... this all boils down to minors, and the very easy access Twitter gives 'em to see just about anything without much screening or filtering -- something LA wants changed.

Check it out -- she says kids are susceptible to what they're seeing online now more than ever, going on to explain the type of porn that's popular these days is more aggressive and twisted than ever ... and a lot of that stuff is flying around on Twitter for all to see.

This is something Billie Eilish recently alluded to, and Lisa is on the same wavelength as far limiting access to those who are under 18 ... and while she hasn't reached out to Elon Musk (Twitter's new daddy) just yet, she seems very open to having a sit-down with him.

As to the criticism that she's hypocritical for pushing this -- considering her background -- Lisa Ann has already made clear ... her past life doesn't define her current ideology.