Aimee Lou Wood Calls 'SNL' Parody of Her 'Mean' and 'Unfunny'

But Parody of Me Was Just So Mean!!!

Aimee Lou Wood gets satire ... but, a recent joke about her on "Saturday Night Live" clearly stung -- 'cause she called the parody of her straight-up mean.

The actress weighed in on the long-running comedy show's parody of "The White Lotus," called "The White POTUS" ... a political skewering of the popular HBO show, the third season of which just aired.

ICYMI ... different political figures are depicted -- including Jon Hamm playing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shown to be dating a character based on Wood.

Check out the clip ... cast member Sarah Sherman is wearing massive fake teeth -- a nod to Wood's own prominent teeth which she's openly said she's tired of discussing in interviews -- and putting on a bad British accent for the sketch.

Sherman's character makes a crack about not knowing what fluoride is when Hamm's Kennedy says he wants it out of the drinking water ... another shot at Wood's teeth.

While the audience can be heard laughing at the joke, Wood wasn't laughing along ... calling the sketch "mean and unfunny" adding she was feeling "righteous" at the time though admitting she may delete her post later on.

Aimee compares the meanness of "Saturday Night Live" to the support she received at HBO ... telling fans that -- even though HBO execs didn't want to cast her but ultimately capitulated to 'White Lotus' creator Mike White -- worth nothing, no one there ever called her ugly ... fans just assumed someone did because of a misinterpretation of a quote Aimee gave where she was talking about her own insecurity.

Later on via IG, Aimee did receive an apology from "Saturday Night Live" ... but didn't elaborate further or say if she was willing to accept. As far as we can tell, 'SNL' has not released a public apology.

While Aimee didn't enjoy the clip, it's clear Walton Goggins -- who is rumored to be feuding with his onscreen partner Wood -- thought the sketch was hilarious ... writing, "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg" in the comments on Instagram.

Aimee seems to be moving on from the situation ... though don't expect her in Studio 8H anytime soon.