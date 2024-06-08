Oilers Flasher Deletes Social Media Accounts After Viral Video

The woman who became an internet sensation for exposing her boobs in support of the Edmonton Oilers has disappeared from the internet ... with the flash-happy fan removing her accounts from all social media platforms amid her newfound fame.

TMZ Sports is told the hockey hottie has gone into hiding after the NSFW clip went viral over the weekend -- and those close to her say she did, in fact, have an online presence ... that is, 'til everyone saw her tatas.

Play video content X/@stashme

Several sources have confirmed the woman's identity to us ... but sorry, pervs -- it's clear she doesn't want it out there, so we're not going to namedrop.

It shouldn't be that surprising that she's gone ghost -- the woman would've become a star had she come forward and owned up to the stunt ... not to mention all the business opportunities that were thrown around.

Evander Kane and the Oilers love the passion of their fans @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/SZZe4gKOcw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2024 @barstoolsports

As we previously reported, one porn site offered the lovely lady up to $100K for an encore performance ... and Oilers star Evander Kane even said the players appreciated her enthusiasm.

But if you watch the clip (and actually focus on her face this time) it seems like she was initially upset the exposure was being recorded ... so chances are she didn't ever want this to become one of the most-viewed clips of the week.