Drake Drops $1 Million On Mavericks, Oilers Championship Bets

Drake Drops $1 Million On Mavs, Oilers ... Win It All, Win Me Money!!!

Drake might've lost the Kendrick Lamar beef, but the 6 God is looking to get back in the win column with his latest bets ... putting a combined $1 MILLION on the Dallas Mavericks and Edmonton Oilers to win it all this season!!

The musician took to Instagram early Thursday morning to show off his jaw-dropping receipts -- he unloaded 500k to win $1.375 million if Luka Dončić and Co. handle the Boston Celtics ... and another 500 stacks to earn $1.025 milli if the Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

drake bets side by side

Drizzy explained his reasoning behind the bets ... saying, "Dallas cause I'm a Texan, Oilers are self explanatory."

It's been a hot and cold year for the Canadian rapper's bets -- he started the year in the green when he bet $1.15 mil on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 -- which netted him $2.3 million!!

He also gambled on Alex Pereira to walk out of UFC 300 a winner against Jamahal Hill ... and his risk earned him an additional $1.19 million.

He has also taken some big losses, though -- Drizzy placed $615,000 on Francis Ngannou to whoop Anthony Joshua in their boxing event back in March ... but that, of course, did not go according to plan.

More recently, Drake placed a $565,000 wager on Tyson Fury to take down Oleksandr Usyk -- and that decision cost him in the end.

Worth noting, these are promotional posts ... so Drake's making money through his Stake endorsement deal regardless.

Nonetheless, Drake will be keeping a close eye on the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup over the next few weeks ... 'cause there's a LOT at, no pun intended, stake.

