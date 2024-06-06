Drake Drops $1 Million On Mavericks, Oilers Championship Bets

Drake might've lost the Kendrick Lamar beef, but the 6 God is looking to get back in the win column with his latest bets ... putting a combined $1 MILLION on the Dallas Mavericks and Edmonton Oilers to win it all this season!!

The musician took to Instagram early Thursday morning to show off his jaw-dropping receipts -- he unloaded 500k to win $1.375 million if Luka Dončić and Co. handle the Boston Celtics ... and another 500 stacks to earn $1.025 milli if the Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Drizzy explained his reasoning behind the bets ... saying, "Dallas cause I'm a Texan, Oilers are self explanatory."

It's been a hot and cold year for the Canadian rapper's bets -- he started the year in the green when he bet $1.15 mil on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 -- which netted him $2.3 million!!

He also gambled on Alex Pereira to walk out of UFC 300 a winner against Jamahal Hill ... and his risk earned him an additional $1.19 million.

He has also taken some big losses, though -- Drizzy placed $615,000 on Francis Ngannou to whoop Anthony Joshua in their boxing event back in March ... but that, of course, did not go according to plan.

More recently, Drake placed a $565,000 wager on Tyson Fury to take down Oleksandr Usyk -- and that decision cost him in the end.

Worth noting, these are promotional posts ... so Drake's making money through his Stake endorsement deal regardless.