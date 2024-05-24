Drake Raps Over Metro Boomin's 'BBL Drizzy' On Sexyy Red, Tay Keith Song

Metro Boomin has still been taunting Drake in the aftermath of his Kendrick Lamar battle, but Drake might've just gotten the last laugh!!!

On "U My Everything," his latest collab with Sexyy Red, producer Tay Keith switches the beat midway to Metro's "BBL Drizzy" instrumental ... opening the door for Drake to address some plastic surgery topics.

Drake says his deep pockets sponsor ladies with surgeons worldwide but urges his "Rich Baby Daddy" costar to avoid the knife ... "BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it ... But Red, don’t even worry about all of that s**t/Just keep it natural for ’em, I swear.”

Metro played the beat for his hometown St. Louis Cardinals' fans during a live performance for his bobblehead night earlier this week -- a trend started after Rick Ross accused Drake of having fake abs, but looks like the tables have turned for now.

Sexyy is an STL native herself, but it's clear she's Team Drake.

The new track appears on her and Keith's new mixtape "In Sexyy We Trust" ... and it seems they undercut Metro for the production credit.