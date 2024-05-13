Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Hits #1, Top Dawg Declares Drake Beef Over

Kendrick Lamar dropping "Not Like Us" at the height of his battle with Drake sealed the deal for his victory ... and the numbers speak to his big win!!!

On Monday, Billboard unveiled the new Hot 100, with "Not Like Us" leading the charge and his other Drake disses, "Euphoria" and "Like That" (with Future and Metro Boomin), ranked at #3 and #6, respectively.

Billboard reports Dot pulled in nearly 71 million streams and 5 million radio spins with the Mustard beat ... a pretty impressive feat considering he released the record on a Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, "Family Matters" -- Drake's diss to Kendrick, The Weekend, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross and others -- debuted at No. 7 with 38 million streams. Close, but no cigar.

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith signaled the end of Kendrick and Drake's back-and-forth over the weekend and saluted hip hop culture as a whole, for keeping the conflict in the music.

Drake didn't offer much of a rebuttal, he posted a pic of a lone samurai facing a full army -- to remind everyone of the odds stacked against him, but hinted he was switching gears and blessing fans with tropical grooves this summer.

Unofficial spokesmen for Drake and Kendrick, respectively, DJ Akademiks and DJ Hed, also seemed to have cooled off the commentary on their platforms ... and earned kudos from Joe Budden for their role as fight promoters.