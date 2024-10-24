Jadakiss Goes Insane Over Kids Singing Same Song Over On School Field Trip

Play video content Instagram / @jadakiss

Jadakiss learned the hard way the wheels on the bus going round and round just don't ever stop spinning ... nor do kiddie sing-alongs on bus trips!!!

The lyrical legend documented himself on Thursday, riding a school bus full of tykes singing Mary Poppins' tongue-twisting "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" ... on repeat, again and again and again.

Jada appeared to be all um-dittle-dittled out and appeared to have his son and his classmate on his side in disbelief with the beatdown their ears were taking.

The ride-along dad was also reppin' his The LOX rap group on his fitted hat ... their name stands for "living off experience," which he now has first-hand knowledge of what it's like to be wrung through the nursery rhyme blender!!!

It's all for the greater good of fatherhood ... Jada's twin boys recently turned 10 and he's heavily active in their lives.