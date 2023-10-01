Jadakiss Reps D-Block Label with $200K Diamond-Emerald Chain

Jadakiss and The LOX have carried the D-Block name on their shoulders for years, but now J-to-the-MUAH's neck will be carrying that weight ... thanks to a humongous new diamond-laced piece!!!

Celebrity jeweler Mazza NYC tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he and Jada coordinated his newest chain's concept by bouncing ideas off each other until they came up with the perfect bling recipe.

He says they created 3 different designs before settling on the bedazzled finished product which he surprised the legendary rapper with earlier this week.

The D-Block chain and pendant cost $200,000 total, with both weighing in at nearly 1 kilo of gold ... it's like he's walking around with a football helmet on full-time!!!

The pendant sports over 60 carats of emerald and round-cut natural diamonds at VS+ clarity.

The chain itself is also loaded with the same quality diamonds ... 70 cts in total.

Kiss has been going to Mazza for years, as have fellow East Coast rap stars Drake, Jim Jones, Dave East and Millyz.