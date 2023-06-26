Jadakiss Worried Jim Jones Vs. Pusha T Rap Battle May Get Violent

Jadakiss is voicing his concerns that Jim Jones' and Pusha T's spiraling rap beef could spiral out of control and turn into a violent situation.

The LOX rapper admitted to Bootleg Kev he didn't have a dog in the fight ... but didn't want things to get ugly.

Jadakiss is not happy with the Jim Jones & Pusha T feud



Over the weekend, Jim fired back at Pusha T's perceived jabs from the song he previewed in Paris ... and fire back he did!!!

The Dipset Capo used the Clipse's hit "What Happened To That Boy" to send slick shots at Push's bro No Malice's weight loss, accusing him of doing the drugs they're always rapping about.

Jada's had his share of rap beefs over the years ... he and the Ruff Ryders' once had Beanie Sigel outnumbered with goons at the height of the tension in the '00s.