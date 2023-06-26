Jadakiss Worried Jim Jones Vs. Pusha T Rap Battle May Get Violent
Jadakiss Not A Fan Of Jim Jones Vs. Pusha T
6/26/2023 11:54 AM PT
Jadakiss is voicing his concerns that Jim Jones' and Pusha T's spiraling rap beef could spiral out of control and turn into a violent situation.
The LOX rapper admitted to Bootleg Kev he didn't have a dog in the fight ... but didn't want things to get ugly.
Jadakiss is not happy with the Jim Jones & Pusha T feud— Hip Hop Immortal (@HipHopImm0rtal) June 25, 2023 @HipHopImm0rtal
Via @Real923LA @BootlegKev pic.twitter.com/y5b8yNChb8
Over the weekend, Jim fired back at Pusha T's perceived jabs from the song he previewed in Paris ... and fire back he did!!!
The Dipset Capo used the Clipse's hit "What Happened To That Boy" to send slick shots at Push's bro No Malice's weight loss, accusing him of doing the drugs they're always rapping about.
Jada's had his share of rap beefs over the years ... he and the Ruff Ryders' once had Beanie Sigel outnumbered with goons at the height of the tension in the '00s.
As long as Jim and Pusha continue to release their disses remotely, all parties should remain unscathed. Physically that is ... can't predict how their egos are going to take the heat.