Jaylen Brown, Jadakiss, Raekwon, Ferg Witness Land Rover OCTA Unveiling

Jaylen Brown Stylin' With NYC Rap Stars For Land Rover OCTA, Studio Launch

THE BOYS
Some of the Big Apple's best MCs convened in Brooklyn this week with reigning NBA Champ Jaylen Brown ... but they weren't turning their backs on the Nets and Knickerbockers ... they all got the first look at the latest street-runner on the block ... the Land Rover Defender OCTA!!!

Jaylen Brown sub 3 Louis King
Louis King

Visionary artist Set Free Richardson was recruited by LR to add his artistic touch to the sturdy SUV, and hosted all comers at his newly relaunched Compound Art & Sound Gallery.

Jaylen Brown sub 3 Louis King
Louis King

Jadakiss, Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon, A$AP Ferg, Fabolous, Dave East and Set Free's fellow artist Charly Brown were all in the building -- which will now serve as a hub for creative minds all across BK!!!

Set Free has been splicing street and hoops culture together for years ... the "AND1 Mixtape" creator and Ferg redesigned the historic Rucker Park basketball court last year, right before he and Brown held a seminar to school NBA rookies on the importance of financial literacy.

Jaylen Brown sub 3 Louis King
Louis King

DraftKings appointed Set Free as their first-ever Creative Director of NBA Culture earlier this summer ... we're told to expect more exhibitions that go above and beyond the norm real soon.

