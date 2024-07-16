Jaylen Brown Watches Bronny James, Appears To Say LeBron's Son Is Not 'A Pro'

Jaylen Brown got an up-close view of Bronny James on Monday night ... and the Celtics star's first assessment of LeBron's son did not appear to be a glowing one.

The NBA Finals MVP had courtside seats for Bronny's Summer League matchup against Boston at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas ... and at one point during the contest, he leaned over and seemed to give his new girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, a less-than-favorable review of the 19-year-old's game.

FULL Video Of Jaylen Brown Talking About Bronny👀:



Brown: “I don’t think Bronny is a pro”



Kysre: “I think he’ll be on the g-league team, for sure.



Brown: “Because of his name, he’s gonna be with the Lakers (main)” pic.twitter.com/k3SZMZLrS9 — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) July 16, 2024 @legendz_nba

"I don't think Bronny is a pro," he said, according to online lip readers.

Kysre then seemed to say she thought Bronny -- the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- would ultimately end up on the Lakers' G-League roster ... but Jaylen looked like he disagreed.

"I hope so," he appeared to say ... before adding, "but because of his name, he's going to be with the Lakers."

Jaylen was later made aware that the camera was on him during his convo with Kysre ... and in a social media post addressing the matter, he didn't deny what people were accusing him of saying. Although he did write he was hoping to see Bronny eventually thrive in the NBA.

It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba it reflects greatness and longevity !Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth https://t.co/qO4muFSvrn — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 16, 2024 @FCHWPO

"It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the nba," he said. "It reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth."