Jaylen Brown's GF, Kysre Gondrezick, Shares Snaps From Luxurious Vacation

Kysre Gondrezick and Jaylen Brown were living like a couple of MVPs on vacation -- from fancy first-class flights to high-end shopping sprees!!

Gondrezick shared her "life lately" in an Instagram post on Wednesday ... and despite just subtly including the Celtics champ in the pics, it's clear it was a romantic getaway.

KG and JB took an Emirates first-class flight to Dubai ... and KG might need an extra checked bag for the trip back, 'cause she copped a black Chanel purse and other items from Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta during the trip.

KG also rocked a gold and black Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet ... which also appeared to be a new purchase.

Outside of shopping, the two wined and dined at a restaurant ... which featured a piece of cake with Brown's face on it.

The dessert pic was the only glimpse of Brown's face KG shared with her fans ... but they've been spotted out together on numerous occasions -- including the Celtics' championship parade.

KG also shared a snap with Brown's arm in the background ... but other than that, he must've been a lil' camera shy.