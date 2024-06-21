Jaylen Brown Spotted With Kysre Gondrezick During Celtics Parade

Play video content

The Boston Celtics' championship parade came and went -- and while it was a pretty laid-back affair, the big takeaway is who joined Jaylen Brown for the celebration.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick sitting in Brown's duck boat as it made its way from TD Garden through the Beantown streets on Friday in honor of the Celtics' 18th NBA title.

Kysre -- a member of the Chicago Sky -- looked rather thrilled to be with the Finals MVP ... smiling as Brown waved to the tons of fans in attendance.

Brown -- sporting a shirt with the phrase "State Your Source"-- became single recently. During an interview with "Good Morning America," he confirmed his relationship status while discussing his pre-NBA Finals plans.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Gondrezick previously dated Kevin Porter Jr. ... who was accused of beating her in a hotel incident in September 2023. Kysre denied he ever attacked her ... and demanded officials quit running with a false narrative.