Jaylen Brown Hits ESPYs ... Arm-In-Arm With Kysre Gondrezick

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick sure look like an item ... the two pro basketball players pulled up to the ESPYs together arm-in-arm -- and even appeared to get ready for the event inside the same hotel room.

The annual sports award show is going down Thursday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles ... and the Boston Celtics star and the WNBA player were seen preppin' for the event at the Pendry in West Hollywood.

Check out a photo TMZ Sports obtained of the two on a balcony just hours before they hit the ESPY red carpet together ... they seemed to be sharing the same room as they got dolled up.

A short time later, we spotted the duo hoppin' in a sprinter van together ... while holding each other's arms.

Play video content

It's unclear if they're officially official ... although check out the pics -- they definitely look like a couple to us.

The two initially sparked dating rumors last month ... when Gondrezick joined Brown on his bus at the Boston Celtics' NBA championship parade.

Play video content NBC10 Boston