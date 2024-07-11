Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jaylen Brown Hits ESPYs Arm-In-Arm With Kysre Gondrezick

Jaylen Brown Hits ESPYs ... Arm-In-Arm With Kysre Gondrezick

Jaylen Brown and Kysre
TMZ.com

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick sure look like an item ... the two pro basketball players pulled up to the ESPYs together arm-in-arm -- and even appeared to get ready for the event inside the same hotel room.

The annual sports award show is going down Thursday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles ... and the Boston Celtics star and the WNBA player were seen preppin' for the event at the Pendry in West Hollywood.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre

Check out a photo TMZ Sports obtained of the two on a balcony just hours before they hit the ESPY red carpet together ... they seemed to be sharing the same room as they got dolled up.

Getty

A short time later, we spotted the duo hoppin' in a sprinter van together ... while holding each other's arms.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

It's unclear if they're officially official ... although check out the pics -- they definitely look like a couple to us.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre
TMZ.com

The two initially sparked dating rumors last month ... when Gondrezick joined Brown on his bus at the Boston Celtics' NBA championship parade.

spotted
NBC10 Boston

Previously, Gondrezick dated former NBA guard Kevin Porter Jr. Brown, meanwhile, was most recently rumored to have been dating model Bernice Burgos.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later