Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck Selling Stake In Team After Org Wins 18th NBA Title

The Boston Celtics are still riding high after winning their 18th NBA title ... and now the organization's majority owner has announced his intentions to sell one of the most valuable properties in American sports!

The C's released a statement Monday morning confirming reports that 63-year-old Wyc Grousbeck plans to sell his stake in the team for "estate and family planning considerations."

Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C -- the Celtics ownership group -- said they expect to unload a majority interest sometime between now and early 2025 ... with the balance of shares closing in 2028.

While it's unclear who any potential suitors could be -- there will obviously be a ton of interest in the NBA's most-winningest franchise ever -- after beating the Mavs 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

Grousbeck will remain with the team as governor until 2028 ... despite the future sale.

The Celtics -- with a current estimated value of $4 billion (according to Forbes) -- was purchased by Wyc's ownership group in 2002 for $360 million. Rest assured the team will cost exponentially more in '24.

While Grousbeck clearly has his exit plan in place, it isn't stopping him from retooling the team for the upcoming season in Beantown. The team has already locked up Derrick White and Jaylen Brown -- and is currently looking to sign Jayson Tatum to an extension -- as they begin their pursuit of back-to-back NBA titles.