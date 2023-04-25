LL Cool J Sets Tour with The Roots, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Method Man and More

Play video content

LL Cool J is coming in hot for 2023 ... with his first headlining tour in 30 years in addition to his hip hop cruise later this year!!!

On Tuesday, the "Rock The Bells" legend lifted the curtain off "The F.O.R.C.E. Live" ... an acronym that stands for "Frequencies of Real Creative Energy" and should hold up in real life thanks to the massive tour guest list!!!

DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, and Uncle L's longtime tour DJ, Z-Trip, will accompany him on each of the 24 tour stops, and fans will enjoy a rotating bill of special costars in select cities.

Big Boi, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Common, De La Soul, Doug E. Fresh, Goodie Mob, Ice-T, Jadakiss, Juvenile, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Rick Ross, Salt-n-Pepa and Slick Rick are all scheduled to join the tour at various points, giving people the opportunity to attend multiple shows without duplicate performances.

The Roots will back all of the artists for one big, continuous musical set opposed to the typical "top-down" headliner approach.

The F.O.R.C.E. kicks off on June 25 in Boston and takes its final bow in Los Angeles in September.