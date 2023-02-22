LL Cool J Cancels Comeback Album Over Bad Quality

LL Cool J is throwing in the towel on his latest studio effort -- which would have been his first album in 10 years -- because he feels the music is pure 💩 to his own ears!!!

A frustrated LL was burning the midnight oil early Wednesday morning ... when he tweeted the official announcement he was flushing the project, saying it wasn't "worthy" for mass consumption.

LL's last album "Authentic," dropped back in 2013 -- the same year he made the critically panned "Accidental Racist" collab with country music star Brad Paisley. Hey, at least LL apologized ... lets all move on.

Now, the legendary rapper's album exit just happens to come as his ex-nemesis, Canibus, is reemerging on the interview circuit with tales of their legendary battle.

In a recent interview with Math Hoffa, Canibus revisited his "weird" first encounter with LL and detailed much of LL's demeanor, from his perspective.

I’m competing with myself on this new album. Wait til you hear this MF. 🎶 This year B. It’s coming. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 14, 2023 @llcoolj

As for present day LL ... just last month he was hyping his new project, boasting the fans just have to hear it.