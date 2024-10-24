Kash Doll Explains Dropping 'Doll' From Name, and Why Couples Split After Babies

Play video content TMZ.com

Eminem's last album killed off his Slim Shady alter-ego, and now Kash Doll is dropping the "Doll" from her name -- 2024 is the year of newness for the Detroit rap star!!!

That's exactly the energy Kash was bringing when TMZ Hip Hop caught up with her outside of Jason Lee's Hollywood Unlocked fortress on Thursday ... the upcoming album "The Last Doll" signifies her entry into grown womanhood.

COMFY OUT NOW 💕💗💖💞💓 This my shit go click the link in my bio to Pre-Save my album and listen to my new single!!!https://t.co/sgCWs23wj8 pic.twitter.com/zDgTSDsp5y — ALBUM COMING SOON (@kashdoll) October 18, 2024 @kashdoll

No more childish rap games ... big momma needs her own identity!!!

It's also been a topsy-turvy year for Kash. She welcomed her 2nd child into the world in June ... but at the expense of her relationship with her children's father, rapper Tracy T.

These types of break-ups have become a pattern ... Cardi B, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer are just a handful of Kash's fellow celebs navigating through Splitsville after having a baby.

Kash keeps it 💯 on the topic and says a newfound clarity hits once the babies arrive and the maturity levels may be lopsided ... or the other partner is just completely screwing the pooch.

Parents take notes ... Kash also frowns down on the notion of "sticking it out" for the kids. She firmly believes doing what's best for the kids is the adult doing what's best for them. In other words, do what you need to do so you become a mean mother!!!

Big KD-313 says she's back on the dating market and we gave her the floor to I-D her next boo thang -- but it's not going down like that, fellas.