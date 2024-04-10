Kash Doll Dropping 'Doll' From Her Name to Stand Out Among Female Rappers

Kash Doll is rethinking parts of her career ahead of the birth of her next child -- mainly her rap name ... a tag she says she's outgrown!!!

While speaking to Angela Yee on "Way Up," Kash admitted she was sick of being called a doll at this stage in her life, and was debating rapping under her a condensed version of her government name, Arkeisha.

KD's career popped off several years ago at a time when "Doll" was the new "Lil' for rap names ... a point she also acknowledged in the interview.

Notable rappers Asian Doll, DreamDoll, Cuban Doll also emerged around that time.

Because of the similarities, KD says she's always being compared to those artists, and would rather separate herself from the debates ... despite feeling like she's the one who laid the foundation for hip hop "Dolls" in the first place.

Kash hasn't named her album her next album yet, but she has a more important name to figure out -- that of her soon-to-be-born daughter, her 2nd kid with boyfriend Tracy T.