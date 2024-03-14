Kash Doll Pregnant with 2nd Baby with Rapper Boyfriend Tracy T

Play video content

Kash Doll woke up early on her born day with a special announcement -- she's pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend Tracy T!!!

The proud Pisces rapper kicked off birthday #32 Thursday by showing off her baby bump on IG, and it was immediately clear she's successfully kept the pregnancy secret for quite some time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kash says she's 27 weeks along, and her reveal signified a pause on her usual litty celebrations, at least for a while.

She and Tracy already have one son, Kashton, and she told People she found out about baby No. 2 during Tracy's birthday celebration in Turks and Caicos last October. She says she's been sipping H20 ever since.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Remembering the Turks trip, Kash said, "I was drinking and kept getting sick. I couldn't keep anything down! I took a test and it said yes!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.