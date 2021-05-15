Rapper Kash Doll Claims She Lost $500k in L.A. Car Burglary

Kash Doll's gotta be beating herself up, telling cops a burglar made off with $500k of her jewels that she'd still have ... if only she had locked her doors.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the "Rich Hoochie" rapper suffered the massive loss after someone looted her car in the San Fernando Valley while she was filming a music video.

We're told the theft went down between 11 PM and 5 AM. It's bad enough having to deal with the loss, but talk about a migraine trigger ... cops say the burglar gained entry thanks to an unlocked door.

What we don't know ... will insurance cover the loss and if not, what were her policy limits?

Our sources say the burglar swiped tons of expensive jewelry and even a $50k Louis Vuitton box. So far, no arrests have been made.

It's one thing if burglars break windows to get into expensive cars -- sorry, Lil Pump 😡 -- but, to lose the stuff this way -- Ouch!