Woman In L.A. Police Chase Gets Naked On Freeway, CHP Bears Witness

A woman involved in a police chase on a busy L.A. freeway ended the pursuit in the most bizarre way -- climbing on the roof of her car and getting naked ... and it's all on video.

The freaky footage -- which was taken Wednesday near the Culver City neighborhood of Los Angeles -- shows two California Highway Patrol cars attempting to pull over a black SUV in the HOV lane on the 405 when the vehicle suddenly stops and a woman emerges.

The thing is ... she pops out from the sunroof of the car -- fully clothed at first, but that doesn't last very long ... as she quickly strips down to her birthday suit for a strip tease.

Watch ... she throws her hands up and then takes off her shirt, exposing her bare breasts. Next, she drops her shorts below her ankles ... going fully nude in the middle of traffic!

Other motorists got a full-on peep show ... and some whipped out their cell phone cameras to capture the wild end to this pursuit.

CHP says this all started when officers spotted a black SUV driving in the center median on the 405 ... and a pursuit began once the driver failed to pull over, leading CHP on a high-speed chase at speeds between 75 and 95 MPH.

About 10 minutes after the chase began, CHP says the SUV stopped and the naked woman made her big debut.