Streaker Ditches Clothes to Roam Disneyland's 'It's a Small World' Ride

Disneyland It's a Small World ... And a Naked One Too w/ This Guy

11/26/2023 4:23 PM PT
PLEASE, REMAIN IN THE VEHICLE AT ALL TIMES
Instagram / @magic.with.maegra

A streaker stripped down at Disneyland and started crawling all over the place during the 'It's a Small World' ride ... this while folks were stuck in their boats and staring in shock.

Check out these wild videos that are making the rounds online right now ... apparently, this happened within the past couple hours or so -- although it's a little unclear what exactly precipitated this. In any case, it left guests with their mouths open ... rightly so.

SMALL WORLD STREAKING
Instagram / @iheartdisneyland

From what we can gather from reports/accounts, the attraction was shut down for a bit Sunday -- and, apparently, during that pause ... this fella hopped out of his boat, undressed and started monkeying around near the actual robots and all the elaborate set pieces.

In one video, you can hear somebody yelling at him to stop and get down ... warning him of the danger he was dabbling in. Of course, he didn't listen ... and kept on scurrying about.

At some point, somebody snapped him outside of the ride ... and it looks like he went for the full birthday suit look out in the sunshine.

The jury's out on whether this man has been apprehended yet ... but ya gotta imagine it's only a matter of time. We've reached out to Disneyland for comment, so far no word back.

Shield your eyes, children ... there's naked weirdos roaming, and they're baring it all!

