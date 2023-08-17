Christina Aguilera Rides Electric Wheelchair Around Disneyland Park

Christina Aguilera traded in her walking shoes for a set o' wheels at Disneyland ... celebrating her daughter's birthday while also giving her feet and legs a rest.

The singer -- and former "Mickey Mouse Club" member -- took to the Happiest Place on Earth Wednesday, donning matching tie-dye shirts with her partner, Matthew Rutler, and some pals for Summer Rain's 9th birthday.

Her group was escorted by a private tour guide, getting front-of-the-line access to rides like Alice in Wonderland ... but while the rest of her crew was walking around the park, Christina remained seated on a motorized scooter.

Disney normally rents the transports out to guests, and a source close to Christina tells us the singer needed it because she's currently nursing a minor knee injury. It's nothing too serious, but we're told she's trying to rest it to make sure it doesn't get worse.