Christina Aguilera Has No Issues With Pink, Despite Getting Recently Shaded

Pink seems to be going on an anti-Christina Aguilera rant these days ... but we're told despite the noise, Christina's got no beef with her fellow singer.

For those unaware, Pink was complaining to BuzzFeed UK about the "Lady Marmalade" music video she shot with Christina back in 2001 -- citing certain "personalities" as the reason for it being no fun, while adding the 2 other performers, Lil Kim and Mya, were nice.

She also went on Howard Stern's show to recall the time when she lost out on the 2002 song, "Beautiful," to Christina ... albeit admitting it was the right call.

A source close to Christina tells TMZ ... she's got no issues with Pink, however -- and has enjoyed their professional time together.

We're told Pink hasn't reached out to Xtina about any recent problem, but she's knee-deep in focusing on touring, so the absence of calls hasn't gotten her nose out of joint.

Sources say Christina just finished a big performance at the 62nd Vina del Mar International Song Festival in Chile, so she hasn't had time to see any of the comments about her.

For the record, Pink's come out and denied she's throwing shade at Christina ... telling fans they're nuts for thinking her "Lady Marmalade" remarks were about her -- even if she did shout out the other 2 singers and notably leave her out.