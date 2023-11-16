Man Dies After Jumping From Disneyland Parking Structure

... Third Park Suicide in Less Than 1 Year

Disneyland is dealing with another tragedy ... a park guest jumped from a parking structure in what appears to be part of a recent and alarming trend.

Police in Anaheim say a 24-year-old man jumped to his death from the Pixar Pals parking structure Wednesday night at Disneyland resort.

It's the third time in less than a year someone has killed themselves by jumping from one of the parking structures within the amusement park.

Cops say they responded to a call around 9:30 PM of someone jumping from the Pixar Pals parking garage. They says the victim, later identified as Jonah Alexander Edwards, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anaheim Police say they are investigating the death as a suicide.

Overall, there have been 6 suicides at the park's parking garage complex since 2010, and since December 2022 there have been 3 such incidents -- so, it's a disturbing increase.

The Disneyland parking garages, Pixar Pals and Mickey & Friends, are six-level structures ... and it's where thousands of guests enter and exit the theme park.

The CDC says about 2% of the 47,000 average annual suicides in the United States involve people jumping or falling to their deaths.