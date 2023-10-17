Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Lists Home For $3.8 Million

10/17/2023 12:50 AM PT
The widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, is putting their family home on the market ... 10 months after he died.

According to online real estate records Steven's widow, Allison Holker, listed their Encino estate earlier this month for $3,795,000.

The place is 4,600 square feet with 6 bedrooms and it's super modern -- built in 2018, the home has some attractive bells and whistles, including a pool and hot tub in the backyard, plus a wine display and 3 fireplaces.

The main house has 5 suites, and there's a pool house out back with its own private bathroom.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss (L) and Allison Holker
There's a chef's kitchen in the heart of the open floor plan ... with a center island and top-of-the-line appliances, plus a butler's pantry with its own sink, dishwasher and stove.

Stephen and Allison bought the place back in 2019, when they paid $2.75 million ... and they partnered with Pottery Barn to decorate the place.

ELLEN & TWITCH
Anthony Paradise of Sotheby's holds the listing.

TMZ broke the story ... Stephen died by suicide back in December. Ellen expressed her intense heartbreak after his death and he left a suicide note referencing past challenges.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

