'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Lists Home For $3.8 Million

The widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, is putting their family home on the market ... 10 months after he died.

According to online real estate records Steven's widow, Allison Holker, listed their Encino estate earlier this month for $3,795,000.

The place is 4,600 square feet with 6 bedrooms and it's super modern -- built in 2018, the home has some attractive bells and whistles, including a pool and hot tub in the backyard, plus a wine display and 3 fireplaces.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The main house has 5 suites, and there's a pool house out back with its own private bathroom.

There's a chef's kitchen in the heart of the open floor plan ... with a center island and top-of-the-line appliances, plus a butler's pantry with its own sink, dishwasher and stove.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stephen and Allison bought the place back in 2019, when they paid $2.75 million ... and they partnered with Pottery Barn to decorate the place.

Play video content Instagram / @ellendegeneres

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby's holds the listing.

TMZ broke the story ... Stephen died by suicide back in December. Ellen expressed her intense heartbreak after his death and he left a suicide note referencing past challenges.