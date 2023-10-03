Kylie Jenner's Massive Hidden Hills Mansion Taking Shape

Kylie Jenner's mega-mansion is beginning to take shape ... getting a roof and true layout years after construction on the massive project first began.

Kylie's 5 acres of land finally has the full structure visible, sitting on top, with what might be a large garage attached to the side. Obviously, there's still a lot of work to be done, but progress is progress.

Kylie first scooped up the property in 2020 for $15 million, and work began early '21. When everything is all said and done, it will reportedly have 15 bedrooms, as well as an infinity pool, an underground garage and a sports court.

As for her neighbors, Will Smith is super close, as are sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe as well as her mom, Kris Jenner.