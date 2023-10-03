Kylie Jenner's Massive Hidden Hills Mansion Taking Shape
Kylie Jenner Hidden Hills Home Takes Shape Years Into Construction
10/3/2023 2:35 PM PT
Kylie Jenner's mega-mansion is beginning to take shape ... getting a roof and true layout years after construction on the massive project first began.
Kylie's 5 acres of land finally has the full structure visible, sitting on top, with what might be a large garage attached to the side. Obviously, there's still a lot of work to be done, but progress is progress.
Kylie first scooped up the property in 2020 for $15 million, and work began early '21. When everything is all said and done, it will reportedly have 15 bedrooms, as well as an infinity pool, an underground garage and a sports court.
As for her neighbors, Will Smith is super close, as are sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe as well as her mom, Kris Jenner.
The property showed signs of progress last month when construction continued to go vertical ... and Kylie's pad will certainly be fit for a makeup mogul.