Kris Jenner Reveals She Has a 'Little Tumor' in 'Kardashians' Trailer

Kris Jenner delivered a major reveal to her family in a dramatic clip from the upcoming season of "The Kardashians," leaving several of her famous daughters in utter shock and tears.

In a recently released teaser for the fifth season of the popular Hulu show, Kris was sitting in a room with Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as well as her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch then served up the bad news as she became emotional, telling all those present, "I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor."

Everyone looked as if they'd been hit by a ton of bricks ... as Kendall and Kylie hugged to console one another. Kylie also burst out in tears, burying her face in her hands. And Corey bowed his head wiping his own tears from his eyes.

Yet, Kris did not specify if the "little tumor" was cancerous, nor did she elaborate on the cyst. But, according to the Mayo Clinic, cysts and tumors can sometimes be caused by cancer.

By the way ... Chris and Corey just attended the Met Gala in NYC and both looked very healthy and stylish in their outfits. So, maybe Kris has her medical issues under control -- one can only hope.

Other parts of the Hulu trailer captured Kylie and Kendall at Fashion Week, Kim talking about slowing down to be more present, Khloe discussing her sex life after breaking up with Tristan Thompson, Kendall's anxiety and more.