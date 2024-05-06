Kris Jenner Arrives to the Met Gala Looking Like a Bride, Kim K Stuns

Play video content TMZ.com

Kris Jenner looked ready to walk down the aisle as she was heading to the Met Gala -- rocking a getup that basically screamed wifey-to-be ... with Corey Gamble close behind.

Check out this video we got of the iconic momager leaving her hotel in NYC and heading on over to the Met -- where a parade of celebs have already made their entrance ... and which Kris and Corey were happy to arrive a tad bit late for. Always save the best for last!

It was certainly worth the wait ... 'cause Kris looked absolutely stunning in her white gown. And yes, like we said, it's giving "Here Comes the Bride" getting into her ride ... a sprinter.

You might as well call it a carriage, though ... 'cause KJ was emanating Cinderella vibes. Our photog was eager to get her and Corey on camera, as you can hear -- and they obliged. BTW, people were absolutely losing their minds when Kris came out ... it was a riot!

Play video content TMZ.com

Not too long after, Kim Kardashian herself emerged from the same hotel ... and her exit was just as much of a frenzy as her mother's -- with people shrieking and paps firing away.

She looked stunning ... but her outfit didn't really seem as splashy as others in years past. Of course, she was rocking the blonde 'do she's been sporting lately ... not to mention a shimmering metallic dress that was partially covered up top by a light blue mini sweater.

Play video content Netflix

Of course, Kim is fresh off of a somewhat rough night here in L.A. -- where she was in attendance for Tom Brady's roast ... and where she was the butt of some jokes (and boos).

No matter though ... 'cause she's out here looking fabulous a day later, sloughing it all off.

Unclear if the other KarJenners are in attendance for the Met Gala today -- but if they are and look anything like Kris and Kim so far ... the Met's in for a helluva family fashion show.

The girls usually crush it heading into the museum ... and this year seems no different.