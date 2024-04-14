Kim Kardashian, Other Celebs Attend Breakthrough Gala Instead of Coachella

Coachella's first weekend's still ragin', but some celebs chose to stay closer to home ... picking tuxedos and champagne instead of hard partyin' in the desert.

The 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Honors -- known in some circles as "The Oscars of Science" -- took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Saturday night and many of Hollywood's more "serious" stars stuck around for the festivities.

Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner took centerstage, of course ... wearing off-setting black and white ensembles while Elon Musk and Bradley Cooper kept it simple in traditional tuxes.

"Oppenheimer" star Robert Downey Jr.'s clearly keeping up on his character's love for the scientific ... cuddlin' up to his wife Susan Downey on the red carpet.

Despite Katy Perry's flowers in the music industry -- 13 Grammy nominations -- she decided to miss out on one of the biggest music festivals of the year ... enjoying a romantic date night with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom instead.

And, Olivia Wilde dressed to kill in an all-black dress conforming perfectly to her figure ... with just a hint of white fabric adding some pop to her ensemble.

Other stars in attendance ... Jessica Chastain, Charlie Puth, Zoë Saldaña, Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff, Bill Gates, Paul Hurd, Adam Levine, Venus Williams, Alicia Keys, Glenn Close, Margot Robbie, Lizzo, Edward Norton and a whole lot more.

Meanwhile, out in the desert ... tons of celebs pulled up to get down -- choosing skimpy, barely-there outfits while rockin' out to some of the most popular music in the world instead of buttoning up for the biggest night in science.