Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian, Other Celebs Attend Breakthrough Gala Instead of Coachella

Breakthrough Prize Honors Celebs Out At Glamourous Gala ... Skipping Coachella!!!

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize
Launch Gallery
10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Launch Gallery
Getty

Coachella's first weekend's still ragin', but some celebs chose to stay closer to home ... picking tuxedos and champagne instead of hard partyin' in the desert.

The 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Honors -- known in some circles as "The Oscars of Science" -- took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Saturday night and many of Hollywood's more "serious" stars stuck around for the festivities.

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize - rovert downey jr
Getty

Kim Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner took centerstage, of course ... wearing off-setting black and white ensembles while Elon Musk and Bradley Cooper kept it simple in traditional tuxes.

"Oppenheimer" star Robert Downey Jr.'s clearly keeping up on his character's love for the scientific ... cuddlin' up to his wife Susan Downey on the red carpet.

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize orlanda katy perry
Getty

Despite Katy Perry's flowers in the music industry -- 13 Grammy nominations -- she decided to miss out on one of the biggest music festivals of the year ... enjoying a romantic date night with her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom instead.

10th Annual Breakthrough Prize - olivia wilde
Getty

And, Olivia Wilde dressed to kill in an all-black dress conforming perfectly to her figure ... with just a hint of white fabric adding some pop to her ensemble.

Other stars in attendance ... Jessica Chastain, Charlie Puth, Zoë Saldaña, Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff, Bill Gates, Paul Hurd, Adam Levine, Venus Williams, Alicia Keys, Glenn Close, Margot Robbie, Lizzo, Edward Norton and a whole lot more.

Stars At Coachella 2024
Launch Gallery
Stars At Coachella 2024! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram/TMZ Composite

Meanwhile, out in the desert ... tons of celebs pulled up to get down -- choosing skimpy, barely-there outfits while rockin' out to some of the most popular music in the world instead of buttoning up for the biggest night in science.

You know what they say ... different strokes for different folks -- and, it seems Hollywood's A-List is no different!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later